Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Calls This Season Crazy, Says Makers Have Allowed Contestants To Hit & Abuse People

Hina Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her Bollywood debut film, Hacked. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. When we talk about Hina Khan, one cannot miss the number of times she visited the house of Bigg Boss 13.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star herself had participated in Bigg Boss for season 11. She even came out of the house as the first runner-up. During her stay in the house in Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan always grabbed headlines due to her fights and controversies in the house. However, the actress thinks the current season is ‘crazy’ and the housemates are allowed to do things which they were allowed to do by the makers at that time.

In an interview with PTI, Hina Khan called Bigg Boss 13 ‘crazy’ and said, “After watching this season of Bigg Boss I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything during my time on the show’. This season is crazy and people are out there.”

She added, “But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season.”

About the format of the show, Hina Khan said that people who are watching are responsible for it. “We wait for the next episode. They are giving people what they want to watch. If people stop watching the show, they will change the format,” added Khan.

Bigg Boss 13 is considered as one of the most controversial and hit seasons so far. The fights and love stories in the shows this year have been quite twisted. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaz Gill have managed to give more than enough drama, masala and entertainment to the audience.

Coming to her film Hacked, the film is helmed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Do you agree with Hina and think this season of Bigg Boss is crazy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!