Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan’s Love Blooms; Vishal Aditya Singh Ignores Madhurima Tuli

Bigg Boss house is never short of tension and drama. In the latest episode of the ongoing season 13, as former contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga re-enter the house for the nominations task, it seems like the time is apt for a fresh bout of drama.

In the new ‘Nazarandaz’ task, the doorbell rings at intervals, and a new member enters, even as housemates have to make an attempt to ignore them. The challenge for the three entrants — Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan and Shefali — is to force the housemates into giving reactions on their coming in. If the three succeed in this, they will get immunity from the next round of nominations.

The re-entry of Arhaan and Shefali evokes varied responses. Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra can’t hold back from hugging Shefali. While Rashami Desai is overjoyed on seeing Arhaan again, Vishal Aditya Singh is clearly not happy about Madhurima’s entry. He ignores Madhurima until she confronts him. She tells him that she is here to play the game and he is ‘who he is today’ is because of them being together.

Things between Arhaan and Rashami are far rosier. Arhaan brings a special surprise for Rashami. The question is, now that he is back in the house, will they seal their tale in love?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!