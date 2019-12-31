Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla Finds A New PARTNER With Whom He Romances Under The Blanket!

A lot of things happened last week in Bigg Boss 13 house. From host Salman Khan cleaning the kitchen and toilet with his bare hands to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting violent again with each other, there has been a trail of events that took place inside the house. Now, a new promo is going viral on the internet where Sidharth is romancing not Rashami Desai or Shehnaaz Gill but someone special.

Yes, you read it right. Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover aka Guthi are coming to Bigg Boss 13 house with some fun activities. Guthi introduces Sunny as her twin sister ‘judwa behen – Putki’ and the Sunny also joins the banter agreeing that they also have similar pouts.

Guthi then goes and romances with Sidharth and gets cosy with him under the blanket. Sid then asks Guthi, ‘But, aren’t you married?’ to which Guthi replies, ‘Doesn’t make a difference.’ Sunny can’t keep blushing looking at the two, her cheeks are all pink and clearly visible in the video.

Shehnaaz really enjoyed Guthi and Sidharth’s sizzling chemistry and was laughing continuously looking at her act. We definitely can’t wait to watch the full episode tonight. Tell us in the comments section below if you’re excited too about the upcoming episode.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!