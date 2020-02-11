Bigg Boss 13: Post John Cena Rooting For Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Gets Support Of THIS Indian Cricketer

Sidharth Shukla has surely garnered a huge fan-base from his appearance on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. His latest fan is Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary.

Manoj Tiwary has shared a photo of a smiling Sidharth Shukla on his Twitter handle. The photo has “Siddharth Shukla all the way” written on it. Tiwary captioned the photo as, “Supporting him 2 Win this year of @BiggBoss trophy 🏆 Wishin u lots of luck 👊”

Supporting him 2 Win this year of @BiggBoss trophy 🏆 Wishin u lots of luck 👊 pic.twitter.com/0jCBV6ushT — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 10, 2020

It was yesterday only when Hollywood star John Cena rooted for Asim Riaz’s victory. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any caption, Cena has now once again shared a picture of the “Bigg Boss” contestant. This time, the image has the hashtag ‘Asim Riaz For The Win written on it.

Cena’s recent post has left netizens excited, though most have wondered if Cena actually watches Bigg Boss 13.

Reacting to Cena’s post, Riaz’s former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture. Speaking of the show, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill are currently competing with each other for the trophy.

The final of the reality show is on February 15.

