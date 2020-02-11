Dabangg 3 Box Office: Much-talked about prequel to Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise released in December, last year. The film was expected to take the box office by storm and create some new records but at the end of theatrical run, it turned out to be an ordinary affair.

Meeting the fate of not-so-great word of mouth and competition from Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, Dabangg 3 ended its journey at 150 crore mark. Surprisingly, the collections are lower than Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores). Its final verdict stands as ‘average’ in Koimoi’s collections’ table.

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of The Prequel To Salman Khan’s Much Loved Franchise

Let’s take a look at the day wise breakdown of Dabangg 3:

Day 1- 24.50 crores
Day 2- 24.75 crores
Day 3- 31.90 crores

First weekend- 81.15 crores

Day 4- 10.70 crores
Day 5- 12 crores
Day 6- 15.70 crore
Day 7- 7 crores

First week- 126.55 crores

Day 8- 3.50 crores
Day 9- 4 crores
Day 10- 5 crores

Second weekend- 12.50 crores

Day 11- 2 crores
Day 12- 2.50 crores
Day 13- 3.50 crores
Day 14- 0.75 crores

Second week- 21.25 crores

Day 15- 1 crore
Day 16- 0.40 crores
Day 17- 0.80 crores

Third weekend- 2.20 crores
Total till third weekend- 150 crores

Lifetime- 150 crores (as per the last update)

