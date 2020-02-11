Dabangg 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of The Prequel To Salman Khan’s Much Loved Franchise

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Much-talked about prequel to Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise released in December, last year. The film was expected to take the box office by storm and create some new records but at the end of theatrical run, it turned out to be an ordinary affair.

Meeting the fate of not-so-great word of mouth and competition from Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, Dabangg 3 ended its journey at 150 crore mark. Surprisingly, the collections are lower than Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores). Its final verdict stands as ‘average’ in Koimoi’s collections’ table.

Let’s take a look at the day wise breakdown of Dabangg 3:

Day 1- 24.50 crores

Day 2- 24.75 crores

Day 3- 31.90 crores

First weekend- 81.15 crores

Day 4- 10.70 crores

Day 5- 12 crores

Day 6- 15.70 crore

Day 7- 7 crores

First week- 126.55 crores

Day 8- 3.50 crores

Day 9- 4 crores

Day 10- 5 crores

Second weekend- 12.50 crores

Day 11- 2 crores

Day 12- 2.50 crores

Day 13- 3.50 crores

Day 14- 0.75 crores

Second week- 21.25 crores

Day 15- 1 crore

Day 16- 0.40 crores

Day 17- 0.80 crores

Third weekend- 2.20 crores

Total till third weekend- 150 crores

Lifetime- 150 crores (as per the last update)

