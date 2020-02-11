Dabangg 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of The Prequel To Salman Khan’s Much Loved Franchise

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Much-talked about prequel to Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise released in December, last year. The film was expected to take the box office by storm and create some new records but at the end of theatrical run, it turned out to be an ordinary affair.
Meeting the fate of not-so-great word of mouth and competition from Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, Dabangg 3 ended its journey at 150 crore mark. Surprisingly, the collections are lower than Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores). Its final verdict stands as ‘average’ in Koimoi’s collections’ table.
Let’s take a look at the day wise breakdown of Dabangg 3:
Day 1- 24.50 crores
Day 2- 24.75 crores
Day 3- 31.90 crores
First weekend- 81.15 crores
Day 4- 10.70 crores
Day 5- 12 crores
Day 6- 15.70 crore
Day 7- 7 crores
First week- 126.55 crores
Day 8- 3.50 crores
Day 9- 4 crores
Day 10- 5 crores
Second weekend- 12.50 crores
Day 11- 2 crores
Day 12- 2.50 crores
Day 13- 3.50 crores
Day 14- 0.75 crores
Second week- 21.25 crores
Day 15- 1 crore
Day 16- 0.40 crores
Day 17- 0.80 crores
Third weekend- 2.20 crores
Total till third weekend- 150 crores
Lifetime- 150 crores (as per the last update)
