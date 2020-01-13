Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Comes Out Open About His Baldness; Admits To Using Hair Extensions

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting the news for various reasons ever since its inception. And Paras Chhabra is certainly one of the most talked-about contestants of the reality show. During a task in the BB house, questions were raised about the actor being bald and wearing a wig. The actor has come clean on what the true story is!

It was during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, that Paras confessed to wearing a hair patch to cover his scanty hairline. Yes, you read that right! It all happened when acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal had gone inside the Bigg Boss house and asked contestants to open up about the tragic instances of their lives.

Speaking about his balding, Paras Chhabra said that he was never bald, but just had scanty hair. Chhabra said that it was his extensive stint in modeling and the constant use of various hair products and heat that caused his hair to become so scanty.

The former Splitsvilla contestant was heard saying, “As you all know (hinting at the issue of his baldness), it has been revealed because of Arti Singh. And I have already said it that a lot of the youth does a lot of different things. And I have done a lot of modeling. And due to a lot of hair products and heat due to styling, my hair became scanty. So ya, I was never bald, just had scanty hair. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good.”

Paras also revealed that he did have an issue of stammering while growing up as a kid. But he is glad that he has now overcome the issue. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira Sharma have been under the radar constantly for their chemistry in the show. It may also be noted that Paras does have a steady girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house as well.

