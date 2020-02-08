Bigg Boss 13: Not Shehnaaz Gill, THIS Contestant Joins Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz & Rashami Desai In Top 4?

Bigg Boss 13 is almost nearing its finale and the excitement among the fans of the show and contestants in unbeatable. While Asim Riaz was the first member to join the elite club and secure his place in as a finalist for the show. He was soon joined by Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. And now, in the final immunity task given to the remaining inmates, Paras Chhabra seems to have secured his place as the 4th contestant of the finale.

In the immunity task given to Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra, the elite club members were asked to save the contestant of their choice eventually making them a finalist too!

While Asim chose to save Arti, Rashami went for Shehnaaz and Sidharth shocked everyone by choosing to play for Paras Chhabra. And with Sidharth winning the task for Paras, looks like the former Splitsvilla contestant has secured his space as the 4th finalist of Bigg Boss 13.

However, a huge fight broke out between Sidharth and Asim during the task leading to Asim and Rashami calling the makers of the show and Salman Khan biased towards Shukla yet again!

Paras Chhabra has kept his game up throughout the season and has often hit the headlines for his growing intimacy with Mahira Sharma and his relationships with GF Akanksha Puri outside the house.

Meanwhile, do let us know who do you think should get eliminated this week?

