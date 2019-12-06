Bigg Boss 13: Not Finger Injury But THIS Is The Real Reason Of Paras Chhabra’s Sudden Exit From The Show?

Paras Chhabra’s exit from the Bigg Boss 13 has left the fans confused. In the latest episode, Paras was all of sudden asked to say goodbye to the fellow housemates and later was asked the exit the house. Not only the contestants but the netizens are also in shock after Paras’ exit from the show.

Shehnaaz Gill cried after his exit from the show and confessed her feeling for Paras. Mahira and Sidharth Shukla too expressed their sadness. Soon after the exit, rumours of his finger surgery started doing the rounds on social media. Well, this isn’t the reason why he got evicted from the show all of a sudden!

Yes, you read it right. Paras is gone out to get his hair patch fixed and not finger surgery. Last week during a task, his hair patch got pulled and because of the same, he had to go out to get it fixed.

Why Meetha out of the house? Here's the Real Reason 👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/TBfqhbqnw4 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 6, 2019

As soon as the news went out, netizens started trolling Paras for the same and started commenting on the same tweet.

Well, it is expected that he’ll make a grand comeback after he’s recovered with the same.

