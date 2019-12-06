Jessica Biel Trusts Her Husband Justin Timberlake Over Cheating Allegations With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

A while ago, Justin Timberlake’s picture with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright went viral on the internet. Netizens immediately started calling him a cheater and started showing sympathy towards his wife, Jessica Biel.

Yesterday, Justin shared a post and Instagram in which he apologised for his behaviour and stated that he was drunk that night and that he regrets it. He wrote, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He further wrote, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Take a look at his post here:

A source close to People told the publication that Jessica has full faith in their marriage and that Justin wouldn’t do anything like this publicly. “He’s charming and outgoing. And he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him. While admitting that publically apologising for the misunderstanding was the right thing to do, the source stated that Justin is working hard to keep his personal life away from all the drama. “The real work he is doing is in private,” the source said.

All’s well that ends well, isn’t it!

