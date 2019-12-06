Sanjay Dutt’s film Panipat is in the theatres and has been getting a great response from the fans. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is based on the historic battle of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the antagonist in the film and to promote the film, he appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma show.

During his interaction with Kapil Sharma, Sanjay was jokingly asked about his 308 girlfriends that he had. This reference came up from his biopic film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Kapil mocks him by saying that even a prayer thread has 108 beads but Sanjay’s dating list is just ongoing. Sanjay Dutt jokingly then says that the ‘308 count’ might not have ended. Kapil, Archana and audiences laugh out loud.

While this was taken as a joke, Bollywood actress Dipannita Sharma was quite upset about his comment. She took to Twitter to bash the Panipat actor, She wrote, “An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends. The host & audience laughs in good jest. What If a woman said the same thing on a show? Would that be a joke too?This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong. The root of all evil !”

An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends.The host & audience laughs in good jest.What If a woman said the same thing on a show?Would that be a joke too?This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong.The root of all evil ! — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) December 5, 2019

Her post went viral in no times and netizens supported Dipannita Sharma point of view. One user went on to write, “Totally agree with you! Double standards of our society. We have progressed on various fronts, yet we have different rules for men and women! Really sad!”

Totally agree with you! Double standards of our society. We have progressed on various fronts, yet we have different rules for men and women! Really sad! — Rashmi Bora Das (@rashmiUTK) December 5, 2019

Another user wrote, “It’s not so much as double standards as it is male arrogance. They shouldn’t talk about the number of women they’ve dated. It’s just cheap to call women a ‘score.’ I mean what sort of upbringing does one have to make a count of other human beings? Appalling!”

It’s not so much as double standards as it is male arrogance. They shouldn’t talk about the number of women they’ve dated. It’s just cheap to call women a ‘score.’ I mean what sort of upbringing does one have to make a count of other human beings? Appalling! — Dil Vil (@TheHeartWoman) December 5, 2019

True this is the harsh reality of our society — Charan Chahal (@charandeeps79) December 6, 2019

100% agree with you , in this case society always shows double standard. — Randheer K. Tripathi (@Randheertripath) December 6, 2019

wel said mam….well said!!!!…if a women does tht…she wud b congratulated with many many decent words… — ishan sharma (@ishan1106) December 6, 2019

You have hit at the right place. This attitude is the most dangerous in the indian society , particularly in bollywood, which is being promoted by selebereti like salman , and sanjay datt. Kapil sharma show is also most of the time promoting voulgour things. — Nandji Pandey (@NandjiP) December 6, 2019

Talking about his film Panipat, the film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is getting rave reviews from the critics.

Sanjay Dutt’s will be seen in Sadak 2, K.G.F Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride Of India

