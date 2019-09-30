Bigg Boss 13: Not Ameesha Patel But Mallika Sherawat Was Approached For Salman Khan’s Show?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 premiered yesterday and the show is enjoying massive buzz already. Staring from its starry contestants that include Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others, this season is witnessing a twist in the form of ‘Malkin’ Ameesha Patel. But not Ameesha, instead Mallika Sherawat was approached for the role! Yes, you heard it right.

If recent reports are to be believed, Murder actress Mallika Sherawat was approached before Ameesha who asked for a whopping fee, and things eventually didn’t work out post multiple meetings. A source close to SpotBoyE reveals the same as, “Not Ameesha Patel but Mallika Sherawat was the B’Town lady whom Colors (broadcasters) were keen on. The idea, though to be implemented for a short duration, was to get a Bollywood face who is not just hot and sexy but who can also set the stage on fire with her dance moves, additionally having a quirkiness in her adaayein. So while Ameesha certainly fits the bill, you would now be asking that what led to Sherawat not making it.”

Furthermore, it was the massive amount that Mallika asked for, which left the Bigg Boss makers shook and despite the actress’ team and the Colors’ team having multiple meetings, things didn’t work out and Ameesha was roped in for the role!

Meanwhile, a recent promo revealed by the channel showcases Ameesha as the ‘Malkin’ giving some quirky food tasks to the contestants!

Bigg Boss 13 went on-air yesterday and is already witnessing fights in the house! Sure there is going to a lot of masala that fans have to look forward to!

It was also recently being reported that contestant Rashami Desai would get married to her boyfriend in the house. However, the actress rubbished all of it.

