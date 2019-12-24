Bigg Boss 13 NEW Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Abuses Vishal Aditya Singh, Calls Him ‘Kutta’

Last week’s Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan was too much to take. The contestants crossed almost all the boundaries and were ready to hit each other badly. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into a huge fight and Salman Khan lost his temper on them.

The tension among the contestants is increasing with each passing day and it can be seen by their behaviour on the show. In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill loses her temper on Vishal Aditya Singh and will call him ‘kutta’.

As Asim Riaz’s tenure as captain will come to an end, a new task will transform Bigg Boss house into planet Mars. The house will be divided into two teams for the task and they fight to win the task. The contestants are tied with a rope on one end and as soon as the alarm goes off they have to collect water in their respective tanks.

Shehnaaz will be seen putting her hundred percent in the task and trying to fill her tank with water and Vishal comes to stop her from doing so. Although while Shehnaaz is trying to save the water tank, Vishal comes and snatches it from her. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz gets hurt and therefore calls him ‘kutta’.

Take a look at the promo here:

Post that she challenges the housemates to come and try to snatch the jar away from her. Vishal does the same thing with Mahira and she also loses the cool and invert’s all the jars during the task.

It’ll be interesting to see if the task gets cancelled because of this or who wins the captaincy race this week.

