Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Calls Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘SidNaaz’ Fake; Actress Bursts Into Tears

Bigg Boss 13 has seen some of the most nasty accusations and fights of the reality show. While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss, their fans have had the #SidNaaz trend going on for quite a while now.

However, during this week the show saw several friends and family members of the contestants visit the house. And it was then that Kashmera Shah who entered the BB house for Arti Singh called Shehnaaz Gill and her connection with Sidharth Shukla fake.

An agitated Kashmera took a sly jibe at Shehnaaz after she referred to Krushna Abhishek with just his name and not using “ji”. When Kashmera asked Shehnaaz to call Krushna with respect because he is older than her, Shehnaaz said she would not do that because it would make her look fake. That is when Kashmera lost all her calm and told Shehnaaz that she is anyway fake so it should not matter to her!

Shehnaaz looks visibly hurt and soon lashed out at Sidharth for starting all the nonsense by constantly dragging her name in the middle. What’s more, is that Kashmera was also heard telling Arti and Vishal Aditya Singh that #SidNaaz was over and that people now think it to be fake!

