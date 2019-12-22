Bigg Boss 13 Host Salman Khan On The Contestants: “I Am Not Their Father, Brother Or Family”

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the contestants stooping to a new low in mudslinging each other in front of the host and megastar Salman Khan. Ever since, the rumour mill has been churning news that Salman Khan has yet again asked the makers to find another host and is fuming over the disrespect shown by the contestants.

Well, for those of you living under the rock, yesterday and day-before’s episode saw the whole house upturned in chaos over a fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. They called each other name and Sidharth kept calling Rashami, ‘Aisi Ladki’, while Rashami revealed that Sidharth is a drug addict and a loser in life!

Sidharth Shukla is a drug addict this video is a proof right here Rashami Desai exposed shukla on national television 🔥 Retweet and spread maximum fans 🔥 Sherni Rashami Desai #FlushThemRashami #BBkaDamaadSid #BB13 pic.twitter.com/GeihS8vuqk — ashley🔅 (@ashleymoxel) December 21, 2019

Well, however, Salman Khan has now cleared his stand and refuted to any rumours of him being angry or mad over the show and its contestants. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Salman has said, “This season I wasn’t angry at all, I feel. Till one point, I do what I can do and see that they go in the right direction and after a point, I don’t give a damn. It is their life. I am not their father, brother and family, I am just a host. They have all watched the show and come. When I see that they go totally off and perhaps won’t get work outside, that’s when I come in. It is not a scripted show, their personalities do come out. People who know that in the industry would not want to work with such personalities, so I try and keep that as a benchmark.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has hit the theaters on the 20th December and the film marks the return of the megastar as Chulbul Pandey.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and south superstar Sudeepa Kichcha in pivotal roles.

