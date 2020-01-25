Bigg Boss 13: Everything That Happened When Himesh Reshammiya Met His Mentor Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13: When it comes to sharing space between India’s Heartthrob superstar Salman Khan and hit machine Himesh Reshammiya, you can definitely expect fireworks. Happy Hardy and Heer were promoted on Bigg Boss 13 today and Himesh performed to the songs and also interacted with Salman Khan.

There was also a discussion with the contestants about the story of Happy Hardy And Heer being friendzoned in love. The music of Happy Hardy And Heer has already become a rage, and Himesh Reshammiya who spoke of HHH was ecstatic when his acting prowess was appreciated by Salman Khan who has also taken on to social media to shower praises on the trailer.

On touching base with Himesh he stated, “Big Boss has always been an entertaining show and I have been a rigorous follower. Having to enter the house and giving tasks to the super players of Bigg Boss and more importantly having Salman Sir appreciate the trailer and my acting just made my day.”

Happy Hardy and Heer which sees the debut of actress Sonia Mann is Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. The film is Directed and Choreographed by Raka and would hit cinemas on 31st Jan.

