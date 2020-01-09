Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Wants Salman Khan To Slam Asim Riaz; Here’s Why

This season of Bigg Boss has been controversies favorite kid. Right from being accused of favoritism towards Sidharth Shukla, to increasing physical violence in the house to the megastar and show host, Salman Khan coming inside the house to wash vessels, Bigg Boss 13 has seen it all. While many have voiced their opinions about Salman targeting Asim Riaz, former contestant Himanshi Khurrana’s voice is the loudest.

In a recent clip that went viral, Himanshi has been seen taking a jibe at Salman Khan by saying that he will definitely wash vessels inside the BB house as he gets paid in crores to do the show. It may also be noted that Himanshi shared a very close bond with Asim Riaz, who has often been spoken harshly to, by Salman Khan.

And now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Himanshi Khurrana has come out to clarify her statements in the viral clip. Himanshi also spoke about how Asim will only evolve stronger in his game after being repeatedly scolded at by Salman Khan, because the audience can now clearly see the biasness of the show.

Speaking about Asim being shown in the bad light often, Himanshi said, “His (Asim’s) parents and fans who are watching the show might be feeling bad, but I understand how these things work. When you are showing Sidharth Shukla abusing and then not reprimanding him, you are leaving it to the audience to judge. And when you are scolding Asim, you are indirectly enhancing his personality as people are getting connected to him. Shuklaji is getting overconfident, and while people say the channel is protecting his image, it’s only getting worse by this. On the other hand, Asim is getting the emotional support. I feel the more Salman scolds Asim, the stronger his game will become. All I pray is that it doesn’t drown his morale.”

Meanwhile, addressing the viral clip, Himanshi clarified that the viral clip has been pushed on purpose to show her in a bad light. She said that her conversation with the journalist is edited and all she was trying to say was that Salman Khan was only doing his job when he went inside the BB house to wash vessels. “The edited video was pushed to put me down. I am no one to say that Salman Khan is biased as he has no personal equation with any of the contestants. He is basically doing his job as the host, for which he does demand fees. I don’t think I said anything wrong.”

