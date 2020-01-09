Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before): Picking Up The Momentum!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan starrer much-awaited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is just a day away from release and the bookings have started in full swing. The film is a tribute to the courage and patriotism of military leader in the Maratha Empire, Tanaji Malusare.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has gained a very good buzz among the audience over time especially in Maharashtra. Now it’s time for that craze to reflect in collections.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing as far as the advance booking of the film is concerned:

Mumbai & Pune

In Mumbai & Pune, the film is releasing in Hindi and Marathi versions. The audience will be able to enjoy the movie in both 2D & 3D formats. The craze of course for 3D version is higher and it’s reflecting.

Among the 5-10% filling fast shows as of now in Mumbai, more bookings are for 3D version. Hindi & Marathi both versions are getting an almost similar response.

Pune is better and here the film has 15-20% shows filling fast and houseful already. Marathi versions are not getting any response here as of now.

Delhi

Delhi is weak with less than 5% shows promising healthy occupancies. The trend must get better in the coming hours and of course, there are huge expectations from spot bookings as well.

Bengaluru & Ahmedabad

Both cities are almost empty, with a few filling fast shows for 3D version.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is much better with 10-15% shows promising heavy footfalls. The trend should get better.

Chandigarh, Chennai & Kolkata are practically empty as of now.

Overall, the film will take a decent to a good start tomorrow depending on how much the advance booking shows growth and how much the spot booking contributes. Maharashtra will contribute heavily but other cities will also need to perform well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!