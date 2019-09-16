Bigg Boss 13: Here’s Why Chahatt Khanna Will Not Be A Part Of This Reality Show

Television actress Chahatt Khanna, who is popularly known for her character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, has refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. Chahatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Prasthanam. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur.

The film is slated to release on September 20. Recently, a lot of speculations were being reported about Chahatt that she has been offered for Bigg Boss 13. But she has now refused to be a part of the show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chahatt spoke about why she refused to go on the show. She said, “There are some other work commitments that might materialise. With a new start in films, things are looking nice and going to Bigg Boss means being locked up for a few months. Meanwhile if my other projects need me, I won’t be able to leave Bigg Boss mid way due to contractual obligations and miss those new opportunities coming my way. I love the show and will watch it for sure though.”

She further also spoke about how she is balancing her professional as well as personal life as she is a mother of two girls. “I am trying my best to handle both professional and personal life seamlessly and though it becomes little exhausting sometimes, I am not complaining at all. I have chosen this myself and will balance both equally well as long as I can,” she said.

