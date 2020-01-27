Bigg Boss 13: “Dono Ko F*ad Ke Rahunga,” Paras Chhabra SLAMS Asim Riaz & Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of controversies this season. Whether it is Paras Chhabra VS Sidharth Shukla, Sidharth Shukla VS Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill VS Mahira Sharma – there are too many rivals inside the house. Now adding onto the list is this fight between Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz.

It all started when Bigg Boss exposed Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh of planning nominations against Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma through a video footage. While Mahira Sharma says she’s shocked to see the same, the former two laugh about the whole incident. Soon arguments take place between both the sides take place, and a fuming Paras says, “Jitne confidence me tum ghum rahe ho na, kuch nahi ho tum. Jitni bhi tumhari planning hai na sab nalli planning hai.”

To this, Asim Riaz objects, “Fir kya tension hai tereko?”

“Tum dono se bina baat kare bhi bohot footage le sakta hu mai. Ab dikhata hu tujhe… show jitke jaunga. Tum dono ko mai f**d ke rahunga,” further alleges Chhabra.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the show will witness another twist with family members and friends of house members entering the house to support their loved ones. A promo video showcases Vikas Gupta coming to support Sidharth Shukla, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah for Arti Singh, Himanshi Khurana for Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill’s father along with Himanshi Khurana gracing the show for Asim Riaz amongst others.

