Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz Gill Just CONFIRM Her Liking Towards Sidharth Shukla? 

Bigg Boss 13’s television ratings are breaking all the records and why not, the contestants have been playing like a pro. There’s entertainment, fights, arguments and love, what else does one need to make it a hit! Sidharth Shukla was kept in a secret room for more than a week before he got jaundice and sent it to the hospital.

Tonight he is coming back to the house after two weeks. He was kept in the secret room with Paras Chhabra and was keeping track of all the activities of housemates closely. Paras entered the Bigg Boss house on the weekend and exposed Arhaan Khan to Rashami Desai. Last night, Hindustani Bhau got evicted from the show.

When Sidharth was gone, Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected by him being not around in the house. The two actors haven’t confessed to each other about their feelings but fans keep trending #SidNaaz on Twitter time and again.

In an upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will call Shehnaaz to the confession room and that’s where Sidharth will be sitting. She gets really excited to see him, hugs him tight and starts blushing. Well, Shehnaaz expression does it all even without saying a word. Take a look at the promo here:

It would be interesting to watch the show now that Sidharth is back.

