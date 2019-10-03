Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Others Stay Safe As It’s ‘No Eviction’ This Week!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Dalljiet Kaur were nominated for eviction but are now safe as there won’t be any eviction this week in Bigg Boss 13.

Salman Khan helmed Bigg Boss season 13 that premiered this week has grabbed a huge number of eyeballs. While the game has already started heating up, contestants performed the nomination task on day two. But there is a twist in the show and there will be no eviction this week. Yes, you read it right.

Fans witnessed a twist on day two when Sidharth Shukla choose Arti over Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The task that involved hearts and breaking them led to Devoleena, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Dalljet Kaur getting nominated for eviction. But according to the latest reports there will be no eviction this week and no one will leave the controversial house. According to the new format, one contestant will get the ticket to finale in the fourth week while six contestants will have to walk out of the Bigg Boss house by then. It will be fun to see what happens in this week’s weekend ka var episode as there won’t be any eviction.

There are also reports that after the first finale round, the show will welcome new contestants including Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam and Anuj Saxena. The show has just begun and there is much more to come. Stay tuned for all the updates from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

