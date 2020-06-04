“Bigg Boss 13” fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again.

On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim Riaz, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the “Bigg Boss” house, took to Instagram and revealed that “something special” is coming soon.

Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes.

“Something really coming soon,” Asim Riaz captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song.

Reacting to it, a user commented: “Can’t wait to see you guys together.”

“Are you guys doing another song?,” another asked.

A few months ago, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riqz featured together in Neha Kakkar’s Punjabi song “Kalla Sohna Nai”. The song received tremendous appreciation from the fabs of the two and they were left asking for more.

Originally, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana made a buzz as a pair in the season 13 of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Participants in the most controversial season of the show, Asim and Himanshi grabbed quite a number of eyeballs for their chemistry.

How excited are you for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s new surprise? Let us know in the comments section below.

