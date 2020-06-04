Kartik Aaryan Wants To Marry Someone Like Deepika Padukone & The Reason Is Adorable!

Everyone loves Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as a couple as well as their PDA. But looks like Kartik Aaryan is a DeepVeer fan too. To be precise, he loves how DP loves her hubby. That’s what Kartik’s recent statement on Deepika and marriage indicates.

Due to lockdown, a lot of celebs are getting candid on social media. The Luka Chuppi actor too did a live interaction session with Bollywood Hungama and answered fans’ questions. During the interaction, a fan asked Kartik Aaryan what kind of person he would like to marry. He answered, “Someone like Deepika Padukone.”

If you think the reason is that she’s talented, successful, or smart, well no. That’s not why Kartik Aaryan wants to marry someone like DP. The reason the actor gave is, “One who shows off her husband proudly.” Another fan asked a question that when he’ll share screen space with Katrina Kaif. To this too, the Love Aaj Kal actor mentioned about Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan answered, “I actually look better with DP also. Will you find our pairing interesting as well? You answer this. Please manifest this into the universe that I do a film with DP.”

This proves that the actor is a huge admirer of Deepika. There have been rumours of the duo starring in a movie together. Following those rumours, a few months ago, he shared a pic of himself with DP and captioned it, “Hai kisi Director mein dum?”

What do you think of Kartik’s answer? Let us know in the comments below.

