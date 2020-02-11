Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Comes Out In Support Of Arti Singh, “I Am Very Proud Of Her”

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its finale week and the excitement among the fans of the show and its contestants is sky-high. With several celebrities coming out in support of their favourite contestants, the latest to join the wagon is Bipasha Basu. Bipasha, who claims to have followed the season very closely right from day 1 has said that she is very proud of the way Arti Singh has played the game.

From being called the most confused and weak contestant for the longest time, Arti Singh has secured her place as the one among the Top 7 finalists of the show. For those unaware, Arti Singh is also very close friends with Bipasha’s husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Lauding Arti for her game, Bipasha has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “Arti is not one of my favourite contestants because she is a friend, but she is someone who has through the season been very honest, and has played the game correctly and in an ethical manner. I also like the fact that when you watch television you don’t lose that respect and it doesn’t look disrespectful as she has maintained that very well! Overall, I am very proud of Arti.”

Karan too had shown a lot of love on Arti when he had entered the Bigg Boss house a few weeks back. In fact, at one point in the show, Salman Khan himself had lauded Arti for maintaining her dignity and called her the only contestant who is playing right and fair in the show!

Meanwhile, though Arti has secured her place among the top 7, she along with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma are nominated for this week. It is also being reported that there will be a double eviction before the finale episode.

Also for those who have joined in late Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai have secured their place as the Top 4 contestants of the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!