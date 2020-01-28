Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Proposes Himanshi Khurana: “Will You Marry Me?”; Singer Says YES!

Bigg Boss 13: Amidst all the controversies and fights, something positive has finally come into the picture! During an upcoming episode where various family friends and members like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta will be gracing the show, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has marked her presence too for Asim Riaz!

A promo video has been doing the rounds showing the entire meet and greets session. While Kashmera Shah could be seen supporting Arti Singh, and even hugs Rashami Desai, highlight of the video remains Himanshi Khurana’s entrance into the house with Asim Riaz going crazy for her. Furthermore, he ended up proposing her for marriage as he can be heard saying, “Will you marry me?”

If that wasn’t enough, Asim could be further heard saying, “Do you love me?” To this, the Punjabi singer says YES, and both end up in each other’s arms.

Check out the viral video below:

Amongst other members, Vikas Gupta will be seen coming to support Sidharth Shukla, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah for Arti Singh, along with Shefali Zariwala returning to the show for Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, there’s too much noise created post Himanshi Khurana’s fiancé called off their wedding owing to equation with Asim inside the house. While Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was seen blaming the latter for it, Himanshi maintained that it was no one’s fault.

The Punjabi singer took to her Twitter handle to share her opinion as she wrote, “No one has right to judge my personal life ….it’s me who’s going thru this……….. na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai….. aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai………”

