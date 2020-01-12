Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Shares Her Horrific Story Of Facing Rape Attempt As A Teenage

Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone along with Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey recently visited the Bigg Boss house. The duo was also accompanied by Laxmi Agarwal. On their visit to the BB13, the trio asked the contestants to share hard-hitting stories of their lives. Actress Arti Singh’s story left everyone shocked.

In the episode, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal narrated her story which changed her life and on which the film Chhapaak is based. Then it was contestants’ turn to share their stories and Arti Singh was the first one to come forward and speak.

Arti shared, “Iss ghar me mujhe, 2.5 maheene ke baad panic attack aaye the aur jab mai 13 saal ki thi waha se mujhe panic attack shuru hue the. Mujhe 1.5 maheena tak panic attacks aate the. Log judge karte hain mujhe depression hai, main depression se bhi guzri thi. Pata nahi, kisi ladke ne hi chhod diya hoga to hi wo depression hota hai..Aisa kuch nahi hota hai. Jab mai 13 saal ki thi, tab mere saath, ghar me band kar ke, almost ek rape attempt hua tha. And, wo ghar ka servant tha, mai ye baat khul ke karna chahti thi. Mai ye baatein Paras ke saath share karna chahti kyuki Paras bahut hi zyada sensitive hai in cheeso ko leke.Wo hua nahi tha. Mai kabhi bhi, aaj bhi kundi band kar ke soti hu.”

Which translates to – 2 and a half months ago, I had a panic attack in this house. The first panic attack I had was at the age 13. People usually judge me that I must be depressed, maybe some guy left me. I was depressed as my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.

She said that her hands are shivering as she is sharing her story. The reason she opened up on Bigg Boss 13 it’s because she wants to use that platform for girls and women to speak up against the wrong done to them. Arti Singh further mentioned, “So I was all alone in my house, sleeping when my servant tried his best to rape me. I cried, yelled, tore his clothes…We stayed in Lucknow where everyone sleeps around 3 in the afternoon. I shouted and then somehow escaped and jumped from the second floor. That is when I realized my own power. Even today, I call myself God’s child.”

Singh shared how her mother and brother helped her deal with the panic attacks she used to get for the entire year. The actress stated that she has started feeling normal from the past 7-8 years.

