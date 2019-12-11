Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Surviving On Rashami Desai’s Savings, Misusing His Money?

A lot has been going around the Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai, in as well as out of the house. While host Salman Khan recently exposed Arhaan’s truth of being married and having children, Rashami seems to be moving past it and has often confessed her feelings for him. But now a new development suggests that Khan has been misusing the Dil Se Dil tak actress’ money and faking all his emotions.

If recent reports are to be believed, Arhaan has been using Rashami because of her financial strength. While recently he was caught talking to a housemate inside Bigg Boss and saying that Rashami was penniless with zero money in her account when she met him, sources close to the actress have an entirely different tale to narrate.

A source close to Pinkvilla rubbishes all the rumours as, “Rashami trusts Arhaan completely and before she went inside for BB 13, she gave him full access to her bank accounts, house and almost everything else. While she has been inside, Arhaan has been misusing her money. He has literally been floundering Rashami’s savings and has no account of what he’s spending it on. Not just that, he started living at her house ever since she went inside. Now, after his re-entry, his family members have also started staying at Rashami’s house. All this is happening while Rashami is completely clueless about it. Her close friends and family members are witness to the whole tamasha happening but their hands are tied.”

Furthermore regarding Salman Khan’s decision of bringing out the truth to the actress, “Salman knows Rashami for years now and like a well-wisher, wants her to know what Arhaan has been plotting behind her back. All this engagement and marriage proposals are nothing but fake,” added the source.

Well, clearly there are too many sides at present. Which one is more believable to you guys? Share with us in the comment section below.

