Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh Calls Sidharth Shukla A ‘JERK’; Slams Him For ‘F**k Off Remark’

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed numerous fights but the once that have been grabbing many eyeballs are the ones with Sidharth Shukla. Be it Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has locked horns many times. Recently, he was even heard saying ‘f**k off’ to close friend Arti Singh and has received flak from multiple celebs like Samir Soni, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani for it.

It all started when ex Bigg Boss contestant Samir Soni took to his Instagram handle to land support for Arti Singh and slammed Shukla for using such words against her. He wrote, “I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most, but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV. I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset(right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised.”

To this, The Kapil Sharma Show special guest Archana Puran Singh too commented, and expressed her anger.

Archana wrote, “Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins😤 How he conducts himself is appalling. Can’t stand the guy”

But that’s not it, several other actors too took to the comment section and pointed out Sidharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviour.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is in its final week, and the final is slated for 15th February 2020.

