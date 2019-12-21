Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rashami Desai, Gets Stopped By The Creative Team From Schooling Sidharth Shukla?

Well, it is by now an established fact that Sidharth Shukla certainly is Bigg Boss 13’s blue-eyed boy! While this season has witnessed the most unexpected amounts of twists and turns, what is about to happened today seems to have crossed all limits and has also tested Salman Khan’s patience for his drama appetite!

A certain promo release by the colors team has been doing rounds, where Rashami Desai is shown throwing tea on Sidharth Shukla and the latter returns the favour and things soon go out of control! While Arhaan Khan steps in to save Rashami, Sidharth Shukla ends up tearing his shirt! And the highlight of this is the fact that megastar Salman Khan was witnessing all of this unfold!

Check out the promo here:

While the Dabangg actor is known for his temper, he soon lashed out at Rashami and Sidharth for their behavior. While Sidharth kept calling Rashami as Asim’s Naukrani and ‘Aisi Ladki’, Rashami went on to call Sidharth ‘haramkhor, Kachra and do kaudi ka aadmi.’

As Salman Khan calls Rashami Desai mad for digging old graves on national television, it is being reported by Bollywood Hungama that the creative makers of the show have stopped Salman Khan from scolding Sidharth Shukla or telling him anything! Wait what!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who only recently hinted at continuing his stint as the show’s host for the 5-week extension has been heard telling the makers to find another host as he is “not ready for this shit!”

Well, it certainly will be interesting to see how the episode unfolds and to what more levels will the inmates stoop!

