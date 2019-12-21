CAA Row: Police Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar Accusing Him Of Misguiding People

The CAA row seems to have no end anytime soon. Bollywood actor who has show his strong support in the Anti CAA protest has fallen into legal trouble now as Advocate Karun Sagar Kashimshetty has filed a complaint against him for tweeting seditious message and provoke people.

While the day before yesterday we saw Farhan coming down on the ground to protest against CAA NRC, today the news is that he has been dragged in a complaint by the President of Hindu Sangathan for inviting people to join a protest.

Circle Inspector of Saidabad police Station, Srinivas, told ANI, “Today we had received a complaint from an Advocate, Karuna Sagar stating that while he was browsing the net he noticed Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar has posted alleged seditious tweet on his official twitter handle, creating fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists and Dalits to wage war against the nation. Which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between the different communities.”

“We have made a Police General Diary entry and we will be taking legal opinion in the issue and will proceed further in the case,” he added.

Kashimshetty in his complaint state how he came across Farhan’s tweet that called out people on the streets. He also stated that his action tends to provoke Muslims, atheists, Dalits, and transgenders to wage war against st the nation.

The complaint stated, “With intent to cause fear and alarm to the public and induced to commit an offense against the State or against the public tranquillity and more particularly instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits to wage war against Nation which may lead to chaos and anarchy and also the picture contained the distorted map of India showing PoK and Aksai chin separately, which is an act of sedition.”

According to Kasim Shetty, Farhan has deliberately done this to misguide people and create a sense of fear in their minds. He has requested the police to take necessary legal action against Akhtar under Section 121, 121 (A), 120 (B) 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!