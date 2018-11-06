Bigg Boss 12: TRP Is All Set To Touch An All Time High With Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan!

Bigg Boss 12: In 2016, we saw Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with Salman Khan to promote his film Raees. That episode just raised the TRP making it one of the most talked about episodes of the season. The promo of it broke the internet when it was released.

Now, the news is, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. Trailer of Zero was recently unveiled and it took the social media by storm. This season of Bigg Boss has been criticized for its contestants and dull tasks. All the eyes will be on the TRP of Salman – Shah Rukh episode now.

This only proves the bond between Salman and SRK has been strengthening with each passing day. The day isn’t far when we can see them back together in a film. Hope the rumors of them working together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film are true.

The teaser of Zero, which released earlier this year, shows Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man, dancing away at a party. It ends with a dialogue in which he talks about people calling him a “zero” and how he amplifies the lives of others if he stands behind them.

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone.

The film, releasing on December 21, is also said to be Sridevi’s last movie.