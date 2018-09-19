Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Doesn’t Wish To Share Bed With Beau Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: The internet is stormed with the confession of Bigg Boss Contestant, Jasleen Matharu (29) dating her Music Mentor, Anup Jalota (65). While Anup is always upfront about their relation, the other contestants along with viewers have noticed a pinch of denial in Jasleen.

In an ‘Unseen Undekha’ video by Voot, Jasleen just ended up denying sharing the bed with lover Anup Jalota. Actually, after entering the house, Anup & Jasleen were asked to choose their beds, and that’s when Jasleen happened to choose a single bed, which was quite unexpected. Furthermore, when Anup was heard saying, “Mai Toh Dur Ho Gaya, Hum Khule Me Soyenge”, her reply made her denial more prominent as she was heard asking him to wait for other contestants to come, whom the singer can share his bed with.

“Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, apko partner mil jaega koi,” she promptly said, hinting for him to share a double bed with another contestant.

Check out the video here!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News 18, Jasleen’s father shared how it was a shocker for him as well when he heard of the confession by her daughter.

“This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show,” Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu shared.

As the show has just begun, let’s see how many more shockers are yet to come with this season of Bigg Boss 12.