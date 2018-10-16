Bigg Boss 12: “Even Life Sentence Is For 14 Years But They Banned Me For Lifetime,” Mourns Sreesanth

This season of Bigg Boss 12 has been interesting than ever, but if you talk about the most talked about individual in the house, that’ll be undoubtedly Sreesanth ( Dipika Kakar? No, we’re not talking about the most negatively talked about celebrity!) We’ve truly seen all Sree’s sides, be it his aggression, immaturity to the man and the great player he’s now turning out to be. But most of all, there are tad bit insights that he keeps giving us from his cricket journey and here’s one of it you wouldn’t want to miss out on!

In a conversation with Anup Jalota, Sreesanth shared an incident post the world cup win, where during an interview there was no mention of him or appreciation of his performance until Sachin Tendulkar pointed him out and went onto praise him. He was heard saying, “Sachin Paaji ka ek aur kissa sunana chahunga mai aap sabko… world cup ka ek ya do saal ke baad ek interview chal raha tha.. jo interview karte hai usne sabke baare me pucha.. ‘2011 world cup aap itna acha khele’, sara naam lia lekin mera naam nahi liya, toh interview khatam hote waqt Sachi paaji Thank you very much, mai Bigg Boss ke is manch se bol raha hu.. mai us din bohot roya.. unhone bola ‘Sreesanth?.. Sreesanth also played a major role'”

(In an interview post the 2011 world cup, the interviewer went onto to appreciate every player but me.. that was when Sachin Paaji.. I’d like to thank you from his bigg boss’ platform.. he pointed out my name and told the interviewer.. ‘Sreesanth?.. Sreesanth also played a major role’; I cried alot that day)

Furthermore he apologized for his rude behaviour with his fellow players in the dressing room, ground and everywhere else saying, “I’m extremely sorry..Please dil se sochke mujhe forgive kar dena”

Sreesanth surely misses his cricket life which was pretty evident from what he said next to Anup. “Sir bohot kharab lagta hai sir.. do world cup khela hu, jita hu.. bhagna nai hai.. face karunga. Agar 5 saal face kiya toh koi baat nahi.. mai fitness pe dhyaan dunga, bhagwan kiya toh fir khelenge ek din.. sirf itna hai ki mera pao pata nahi kitna din…don’t even want to cry man,” and he couldn’t stop but shed tears like a little baby.

“Life sentence 14 years ka hota hai.. life sentence.. aur mera hai ki jab tak mai last breath lunga, tab tak mera life ban chalega”