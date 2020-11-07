Actor Mukul Chadda, who is all set to feature in Alt Balaji’s Bichoo Ka Khel, opened up about the fear of being stereotyped always lurking in the life of an actor. Read on to know he said.

Advertisement

While talking about fear, the actor also mentioned the reason why he looks for something new in each project. Mukul will be seen essaying a halwaai’s assistant in the web series.

Advertisement

“I am glad that the makers of ‘Bichoo Ka Khel’ trusted me with the character that stood in contrast with the work I have done in the past. As an actor, you’re worried about being stereotyped and so when an opportunity to try something different comes along, nothing beats that,” Mukul Chadda said.

“The character I portray is that of a smalltown halwaai, who also engages in other small time unscrupulous activities. I always enjoy playing complex characters, and with ‘Bichoo Ka Khel’, I got the opportunity to play not only a flawed character, but also one that’s set in a very different milieu from the ones I’ve played previously,” Mukul Chadda added.

Mukul Chadda is known for featuring in the Indian version of The Office. He has also featured in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and short film Banana Bread.

Banana Bread is a funny tale about love and loneliness in times of distancing. In sync with the lockdown rules, the film was shot by Chadda and Rasika Dugal in their home and directed remotely by Srinivas Sunderajan. Talking about the movie, Mukul said: “When Rasika first suggested we shoot something in the lockdown, I jumped at it. Between the humdrum of household chores, we fitted in a time slot to brainstorm. Coffee and Ideas – that was the exciting part of the day. We started with four concepts, developed this one, wrote a draft, refined it, and voila — we had a script… Shooting in lockdown was intense – we had to quadruple up on duties – but also felt very rewarding.” (Input from IANS)

Bichoo Ka Khel, a crime-thriller, touches upon the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. The show will stream on November 18 on ALTBalaji.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Threatens Paparazzi Of Taking Legal Action For Chasing Her Car

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube