Swedish-Greek actress, Elli AvrRam, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus, is sure to brighten up your day with her latest Instagram post. The actress gave all her social media fans and followers a double dose of bikini delight with a posts on Friday.

In her latest post, Elli is seen playing a game of pool by the beach in a bikini. She is a portrait of concentration in the set of images as she takes aim for a shot at the pool table.

She captioned the image, “Never give up until the last ball falls baby.” Check ou the look below:

Earlier in the day, Elli AvrRam shared another picture in a bikini. In this picture, she dons minimum make-up, round sunglasses and has her hair tied her in buns. She captioned the image, “Spot the bird x #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly”

Recently, back from a vacation in the Maldives, Elli had posted a string of photographs from her holiday time on Instagram.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, where she left a lasting impression with her performance. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris and the Kannada release Butterfly in recent months.

