Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comic shows such as ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, shares her interest in the genre and why it is the most challenging one.

“Not anyone can make everyone laugh. A comedian can do a serious role but for an actor, who is doing comedy for the first time, it gets a little difficult because it shows your true personality. Whenever I see actors on my set they are always laughing or making everyone laugh. It is tough,” she says.

Charrul Malik also shares her wish of being part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. “Right now I am very happy about doing comedy. Any other chance if I get, I would want to go to ‘The Kapil Sharma show’,” she adds.

Charrul Malik favourite films include ‘Hera Pheri‘ and ‘3 idiots’. “I can see these movies on replay as many times as possible. The timing, energy and the star cast of ‘Hera Pheri’ is amazing. I can’t wait for ‘Hera Pheri 3’. And same for ‘3 idiots’, a light-hearted and amazing film,” she says.

Sometimes comedy makes certain people upset and it results in trolling and bullying on social media. She says, “Sometimes people are affected while performing comedy, some people get hurt and then the trolling starts on social media. I don’t understand the mindset of people because on social media they just need a chance to bully someone. But freedom of speech can sometimes become an issue because people can’t talk about anything and everything.”

Charrul Malik further added that one should avoid saying anything that hurts the sentiments of any person. “We should avoid saying things that would hurt someone. I think some shows don’t follow this and that is why they get trolled. We should see everyone’s point of view and we should think before saying anything. Web series have taken a lot of freedom of speech. I think it should be made with a lot of thinking. Nowadays no one wants stress. People love to watch shows where you don’t have to use your mind. Hence comedy is the best medium.,” she concludes.

