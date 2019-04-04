Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Saumya Tandon Is No Less Than An Inspiration!

Actress Saumya Tandon, who rose to fame as Anita Mishra in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, was on a hiatus as she was blessed with a baby boy, in January. After making the wait harder for her fans, the actress is now giving some serious fitness goals with the post-pregnancy workout.

While pregnancy is one of the best phases in every woman’s life, neglecting the health thereafter ends up with serious issues like weight gain. However, the fitness freak Saumya aka Anita Bhabhi is proving to be an inspiration, for all the ladies out there.

The 34-year-old actress is following a strict workout regime to shed the extra kilos. Recently, she shared a picture and a video on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Ariel yoga, my first class. A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Apr 1, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Working and working hard . And still a long way ahead. A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Mar 31, 2019 at 2:24am PDT

“Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain” actress Saumya Tandon, one of the four celebrities who refused to tweet in support of a political party in exchange for money as part of a sting operation, says it is a “personal choice” if a person agrees to do it.

As for herself, she says, “I would never sell myself for money on these kinds of things”.

Over 30 Indian film and TV industry actors/artists were caught on camera accepting a ‘cash for tweet’ offer during a sting operation conducted by media portal Cobra Post over a period of 3-4 months last year.

Saumya said in a statement: “There have been many times I’ve been approached for either endorsing a political party, especially close to elections or to rally for a particular candidate or to talk about a particular party on social media or go attend their parties. I’ve never done that, and I’ll never do that unless and until I truly believe in the person or the party.”

