Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Producer Binaifer Kohli Expresses Her Concern Over The Shooting Guidelines That Are To Be Practiced Amid Lockdown

After close to three months of a halt in the shooting of TV serials, makers, actors, and crew members of some of the popular Hindi serials were gearing up to resume the shoot. But many shows including Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has not been granted permission. The reason is not meeting the demands laid by the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla.com, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli expressed her concern over the demands put in by the federations.

Binaifer Kohli stated that its no way possible to complete the shoot in just 8 hours, as they have to bank in some episodes for the future. Apart from that the lunch break and also to check the cast and crew daily at the start of the day with a thermal gun and maintain the health records daily is no child play following which the demand to complete the shoot in 8 hours is almost impossible.

Apart from the shooting hours, the demand of no pay cut also has been quite an issue, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain maker also stated that she doesn’t know how the team will be able to work collectively if they (federation) says only 8 hours shift without pay cuts and replacement of actor/artist. For a person who is in a higher pay bracket, taking a small pay cut is needed. Some actors have said, they won’t take a pay cut, so now she have only two options, either to replace, or to go ahead with them, so she will take those necessary calls.

Other than the above-mentioned issues, the climatic conditions too play an important role. Now that monsoon is here there is always the risk of cast or crew members falling ill, and now that COVID-19 too is at its peak, there’s always a risk of the shoot being canceled. Binaifer Kohli also stated that after being out of work for close to 3 months she doesn’t want her team to suffer anymore. Following which the team must stick together and move ahead as one unit during these difficult times and she also has complete belief in the association.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! has Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, and Soumya Tandon in lead roles. The show was first premiered on Television on 2nd March 2015, and it is directed by Shashank Bali.

