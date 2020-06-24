Every Marvel fan wants to know what’s going to happen post Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the MCU films that will be set post the event of this 2019 film. Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to reprise his role as the Master of Mystic Arts in the sequel.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will be helmed by Sam Raimi. Known for his popular Spider-Man trilogy, everyone is looking forward to his collaboration with MCU. Fans have been speculating if Sam will collaborate with his regular choices and one of them being Bruce Campbell. In an interview, Bruce was asked about the same and he gave an update on this upcoming Marvel film.

In an interview with Diabolique Magazine, Bruce Campbell was asked if he is a part of this Benedict Cumberbatch starrer or not. There have been rumours of his appearance in this Marvel film. About the same, the actor said, “For Dr. Strange, everyone is at the mercy of what Marvel is going to do and this backlog of movies they’re going to do now. So, I think it won’t be until 2021. Marvel has to figure this all out. They have to figure out what movies they are going to do next, what movies they are going to delay, what movies they are going to shit can, what movies they are going to advance and speed up, the marketplace is ever fluid.”

Well, it’s true that Marvel has a long backlog of movies. This year, they have only one film releasing at the theatres and it’s Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It will be out on November 6, 2020. With the pandemic still being there, no one knows when the shooting of MCU films will start including Benedict’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Raimi will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda aka Scarlet Witch. It is rumoured that she will be seen in her full-on Scarlet Witch avatar in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!