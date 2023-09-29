Altt has announced the return of its highly-anticipated and acclaimed series, ‘Bekaaboo’, with its latest instalment titled ‘Bekaaboo 3’. Building up on the previous successful seasons, the new season promises to be an even more gripping and thrilling experience for viewers as it will enthral, tantalise, and thoroughly entertain them like never before.

Starring a stellar cast, ‘Bekaaboo 3’ brings together the talents of Riya Sen as Chitra, Navina Bole as Esha, Rrahul Sudhir as Arjun, Imran Khan as Yudi, and Nikita Ghag as Alisha. The ensemble promises to deliver powerhouse performances that will captivate audiences and leave them on the edge of their seats.

‘Bekaaboo 3’ dives deep into the dark side of human nature, in a world where nobody is who they claim to be, and where lies and betrayal are the currency of survival. The story revolves around Taapsee, an innocent wife and her husband Arjun, who happens to be her boss. The narrative promises a complex web of deceit and desire.

Talking about her role, Riya Sen said, “Playing Chitra in ‘Bekaaboo 3’ has been an absolute thrill for me. Chitra is a character that’s multi-faceted, mysterious, and full of surprises. I’ve enjoyed delving deep into the psyche of Chitra and bringing her complexities to life on screen. I can’t wait for viewers to witness the rollercoaster of emotions that Chitra goes through and how her character unfolds in this gripping narrative. ‘Bekaaboo 3’ is an experience like no other, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as I enjoyed playing Chitra”.

Rrahul Sudhir said, “Portraying Arjun in ‘Bekaaboo 3’ has been an unforgettable experience. Arjun is a character who is enigmatic and conflicted, and he adds a unique layer to the story’s suspense and drama. Working alongside such a talented cast has been a privilege, and I believe our viewers will be hooked from the very first episode. ‘Bekaaboo 3’ is an intense journey of love, betrayal, and intrigue, and I’m excited for audiences to see it all unfold”.

‘Bekaaboo 3’ is poised to redefine entertainment with its gripping narrative, electrifying performances, and unrelenting suspense. Every moment of this season is filled with tension, suspense, and the unrelenting pursuit of justice, revenge, and passion. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions, where every episode leaves you craving for more.

Get ready for the most intense and seductive season of Bekaaboo 3, where the stakes are higher, the secrets are darker, and the desire is irresistible.

