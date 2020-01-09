BARC Report Week 53: Kundali Bhagya & Mahima Shanidev Ki Retain The Top Spot

BARC Report Week 53: We are back with the BARC report for week 53 and just like previous one, this week too popular Indian television shows-Kundali Bhagya and Mahima Shanidev Ki, are topping the charts in television ratings. But let’s take a look where do the shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss 13 lie in the list.

Below are the top Indian television shows based on their impressions:

Urban

Once again it’s Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is ruling the top position in the charts with 8148 impressions. 2nd position is grabbed by Star Screen Awards 2020 with 7804 impressions which was aired on Star Plus. 3rd and 4th spot is held by Colors’ Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel (7632 impressions) and Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (6976 impressions). Colors’ Choti Sardarni is at 5th position with 6722 impressions. Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (6635 impressions), Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (6631 impressions) and Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 (6479 impressions) are at 6th, 7th and 8th positions respectively. Sony Tv’s The Kapil Sharma Show is holding the 9th spot with 6218 impressions. 10th place is grabbed by Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6155 impressions).

Rural

In rural region, the top spot is retained by Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki with 14075 impressions. Next 5 spots are too being held by Dangal channel with Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (13953 impressions), Bandini (12575 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (11855 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (9529 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (7942 impressions) are rocking at 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively. Topper in the urban region, Kundali Bhagya is at the 7th spot here with 5933 impressions. Dangal’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin (5423 impressions) and CIF (5229 impressions) are at 8th and 9th position. Kumkum Bhagya is at 10th place with 5142 impressions.

