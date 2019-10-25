BARC Report Week 42: Bandini Topples Kundali Bhagya In The List; Indian Idol Lands In Top 10

BARC Report Week 42: After giving insights of television ratings of Indian shows last week, we are back with report for this week and Kundali is at the top of the charts by toppling Kundali Bhagya. Let’s go through other top 10 shows of the week.

The impressions of the top 10 shows this week are right below:

URBAN + RURAL

While last week it was Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) at the first place, this week Bandini (Dangal) is at top with 13380 impressions. Kundali Bhagya drops to 2nd with 13279 impressions and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) is at 3rd with 11974. At 4th and 5th are Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (Dangal) and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (Dangal). They bagged 11906 and 11878 impressions, respectively. Mahima Shanidev Ki (Dangal) jumps two spots up in the list to get placed at 6th with 11841 impressions. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab) retains the 7th position with 11750 impressions. Indian singing reality show Indian Idol (Sony) has entered the list at 8th spot. It garnered 10034 impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Choti Sardarni (Colors) are at 9th and 10th with 9982 and 9493 impressions respectively.

Talking about urban and rural regions separately, below are the top 5 shows with their impressions:

Urban- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah (7952), Kundali Bhagya (7328), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6885), Sony’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (6697) and Indian Idol (6630).

Rural- Bandini (10589), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (9790), Mahima Shanidev Ki (9724), Dangal’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (9401) and Kundali Bhagya (5952)

