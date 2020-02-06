BARC Report Week 4 (2020): SHOCKING! Neither The Kapil Sharma Show Nor Bigg Boss 13 Make It To Top 10

BARC Report: We are back with the Indian television shows’ ranking based on impressions. The ranking includes shows dominating rural and urban sections as well. In week 4, Mahima Shanidev Ki is topping the charts, while reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol 11 and Bigg Boss 13 are out of top 10.

Take a look at top 10 Indian television shows:

Dangal channel’s shows are holding the top 4 spots like a boss with the favourite show of rural India. Mahima Shanidev Ki is at 1st position with a total of 16562 impressions. At 2nd is Bandini, which is marginally behind with 16242 impressions. Baba Aiso Var Dhundo has grabbed the 3rd position with 16043 impressions, while Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna is at 4th with 15593 impressions.

Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya has its target audience in urban section and is holding the 5th spot in this week’s ranking. It has garnered 14095 impressions. Colors’ Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has grabbed the 6th spot owing to 12942 impressions. Dangal’s Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi are placed at 7th and 8th spot. They have recorded 12234 and 11965 impressions respectively. The 9th position is held by Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya with 11946 impressions. Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni is at 10th with 11435 impressions.

Interestingly, none of the Indian reality shows are amongst the top 10.

