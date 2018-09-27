BARC Report Week 38: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 Enters Top 10 But Gets Beaten By Dance Deewane & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

BARC Report Week 38: The BARC report of Week 35 is out now and it’s time to see which shows managed to make it into the Top 10 shows of the week.

For the uninitiated, the Broadcast Audience Research Council share a weekly report of the shows with the highest TRPs, that have continued their good run on TV.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 shows of the week:

URBAN + RURAL

The 1st spot on the list goes once again to Colors TV’s Naagin 3 with a whopping amount of 15.40 million impressions. Second on the slot stands reruns of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya with 13.38 million impressions followed by Dance Deewane‘s Grand Finale which placed 3rd on the chart with 10.86 million impressions. Kundali Bhagya stands 4th this week garnering 10.19 million impressions. On 5th position, we have Kumum Bhagya with 9.59 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are now on the 6th slot with 9.35 million impressions. Rabba Ve & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala are on the 7th and 8th position collecting 8.6 and 8.5 million impressions respectively. Then comes Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 8.2 million impressions.

10th Position: Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 7.8 million impressions.

URBAN

On the rural list, we again have Naagin 3 on the first slot with 10.15 million impressions. Second on the list is Dance Deewane’s Grand Finale with 7.38 million impressions followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata with 6.4 million impressions. Next on the list is Kundali Bhagya placing 4th with 6 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma & Bigg Boss garnering 5.74 million and 5.72 million impressions respectively. Kumkum Bhagya is 7th with 5.70 million impressions.

8th Position: Kulfi Kumar Baajewale with 5.67 million impressions.

9th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5.467 million impressions.

10th Position: Kaun Banega Crorepati making a debut in the list gathering 5.465 million impressions.