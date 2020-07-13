Bandish Bandits: Here’s The Release Date Of Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Romantic Musical Drama

Amazon Prime Video today announced its romantic musical drama, Bandish Bandits, which will be available to stream from 4 August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show. Bandish Bandits will release across 200 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.

“We’re passionate about telling diverse and deeply resonant stories,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “Bandish Bandits is a musical romance about a young couple caught in a fusion of contrasting worlds, traditions and musical gharanas. It’s the first of its genre for Prime Video and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Prime members in India and around the world.”

“Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love and we’re pleased to be bringing it to a dynamic, global service like Prime Video, which champions unique original content from around the world,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra, Producer and Creator, Bandish Bandits. “While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. We can’t wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music.”

“Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar,” said Anand Tiwari, director, Bandish Bandits. “While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Prime Video.”

