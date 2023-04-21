Actress Avika Gor, who started her career with the show ‘Balika Vadhu’ and will soon be seen in Krishna Bhatt’s ‘1920: Horrors Of The Heart’, is all set to make her debut on OTT with a regional language web series.

The actress, who is going to be seen in a Telugu web series, talks about being part of this remake of a Bengali web series, ‘Indu’, and the challenges of doing it.

Avika Gor says, “Remakes are always very difficult to pull off because people have already seen the amazing work and people have liked it. So it’s always difficult and a challenge to pull off a remake and this is specifically a thriller which brings in a lot more performance than usual comedy or romance. It is exciting because I have watched both the seasons of the Bengali version of it. Looking forward to being a part of this as Indu in Telugu and other languages.”

Avika is also known for ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9′, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, among others.

Avika Gor adds: “This is my first web series so I’m excited. It’s interesting and I haven’t done any web series. Hotstar is a good medium to do it at a huge level. It’s a big enough platform for me to go ahead with this and this is one of the reasons I chose. Also the production SVF is good, extremely well known for all the Bengali content that they make. The shoot will start in May.”

