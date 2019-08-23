Baahubali- Before The Beginning: Mrunal Thakur Is Excited For Her Netflix Debut!

Love Sonia certainly proved the acting prowess of actress Mrunal Thakur who made her debut with the film. Coming from the television background it was not an easy transition for the actress but Mrunal has certainly made the audiences sit up and take notice of her acting chops!

And now, Mrunal is making her digital debut with Netflix’s first season of Baahubali: Before The Beginning. Speaking about the same, the Super 30 actress said that she has recently wrapped the shooting of the first season and can’t wait for the season to be out there for the audiences.

Mrunal, who plays the young Sivagami in Netflix’s ambitious live-action series based on Anand Neelakantan’s 2017 book The Rise of Sivagami was quoted by PTI saying, “We are done with season one. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the Mahishmati kingdom before Baahubali’ film series in two-three months.”

Mrunal further said, “Everybody knows what happened later (in the films). People are more curious to know what must have happened earlier. I think the mystery is all about that, which I’m sure people will enjoy.”

Thakur revealed that it was the part of Shivgami that attracted her to this project. She further revealed, “Before doing Super 30 I had this mental blockage that I will never be able to dance, especially Kathak. So that one barrier is broken. I am looking forward to doing a project which has a lot of Kathak. If there is a Devdas 2, I’d love to be a part of it.”

It certainly would be interesting to see the season unfold and see what Mrunal has to offer this time!

