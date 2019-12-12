Avinash Tiwary On Being A Part Of Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories: “I Never Thought He Will Cast Me”

Actor Avinash Tiwary is delighted at having earned a place in the filmmaker’s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories.

“I never thought Karan Johar will cast me. As an outsider, this was a perception fed to me. So, finally, when the offer came my way, it validated my faith in my craft,” says Avinash, who after some small but memorable roles in films — had critics sit up and take notice of him in Laila Majnu. “After Laila Majnu, I had no expectations. I had waited two-and-a-half years for the film’s release, but it was wiped out in a week’s time. I was disappointed, but the film got a new lease of life post its release on an OTT platform,” recounts Tiwary.

Avinsh Tiwary’s work caught the attention of actor-producer Anushka Sharma. “For four months after the film’s release, I had no offers coming my way. Then Anushka Sharma’s production house approached me for Bulbul.” Avinash also has another promising project in The Girl On The Train with Parineeti Chopra.

The actor is most excited about Ghost Stories. “Karan Johar constantly seeks talent; he has his ear to the ground. He had not watched Laila Majnu, but he had heard of me. So when this project came to him, he sought me out. Working with him has done wonders to my self-confidence. Now, I feel as if I deserved this for long.”

