Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Have Their First Fight In Relation; Vishal Aditya Singh Has An AMUSING Response

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most hyped couples of Bigg Boss 13 house. Not just that, they are hugely popular on social media too. Lately, there’s been something off between the two and they have been posting cryptic posts on social media about the same.

Asim shared a post on Instagram that said, “Galti hogi uski. Aap usper gussa karoge. Phir wo rone lagegi, phir aap usko manaoge. Phir puri galti aapki hoga.” He captioned the picture and wrote, “So True🙏”.

Reacting to Asim’s post, Vishal Aditya Singh who also happens to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 commented, “Abhi aage aage dekho Hota hai 😂🙌”. Replying to Vishal’s comment on the same post, Himanshi commented, “I am sure aapko aacha experience hoga.” Replying to Himanshi’s comment on the same post, Vishal commented, “@iamhimanshikhurana tum aur tumhara observations to Kamal Ka hai hi😉😋”.

For the unversed, Vishal was dating Madhurima Tuli who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and both of them used to behave like kids in the house. Their fights got pretty famous while they were inside the house and made headlines every now and then.

Besides Asim and Himanshi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are few of the very famous couples from the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!