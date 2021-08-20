Advertisement

Director Ashish Shrivastav’s show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ brings out the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law with a lot of twists and turns on-screen. Ashish has retained a lot of actors from the popular show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ as he feels it is much easier to work with experienced actors.

Ashish says: “Obviously retaining old actors is helpful because they have their face value and a loyal fan base. Rupal Patelji, Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim, Vandana Vithlani ji are fine actors and audiences enjoy watching them on screen, so getting the old cast on board is helpful.”

The director who has earlier helmed popular shows such as ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Piyaa Albela’ and ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ continues to share that directing new and young actors is little bit challenging also.